Robert E. White (Bob)



Feb 22 , 1933 -

Sept 4, 2020



It is with great sadness that we share with you the passing of our father and grandfather Robert E. White known as 'Bob' at the age of 87.

Bob was a proud member of the Legion for 65 years. His memory for detail and his life's events were as incredible as the stories he shared .

Bob was survived by daughter Colleen (Shane) sons Terry (Sherrie) , Kevin , grandsons Corbin (Kurumi), Joel (Olivia), great-grandchildren Ellie and Weston, sister Eleanor (Joe), numerous nieces and nephews.

Bob was pre-deceased by his wife Audrey .

Prince George was his home for several years and where family memories and numerous friendships were formed .

We would like to thank Dr. Dodo and the palliative care unit at the Nanaimo hospital for their care and compassion . A special thank you to our cousin Wendy for her support and the 'White' family recipes he enjoyed.

No service by request

