McDonald, Robert Francis



APR 29, 1945 - MAY 1, 2020



It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Robert (Bob) McDonald. Bob was born in St. Paul Minnesota. His family immigrated to Canada in 1963. Bob was an owner operator taxi driver for some 11 years in Prince George. He was an Auxiliary RCMP volunteer in the mid 70's. Bob worked for the Ministry of Highways at Aleza Lake as an equipment operator maintaining regional and provincial roads. A few years later, he was transferred to Prince George. After the province privatized highways and road maintenance, Bob became an employee of Yellowhead Road and Bridge (YRB) until he retired in 2008. Bob was an active member of the Prince George Amateur Radio Club. His call-sign was VA7VB. He enjoyed retired life and became a member of the Hart Pioneer Centre, Brunswick Senior Centre and ECRA Senior Centre. He would always participate in all the dances and big dinners. Bob is survived by his daughter Tracey.



73's Bob

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store