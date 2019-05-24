Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Frederick. View Sign Obituary

FROG CLAN ROBERT JAMES FREDERICK April 6, 1950 - May 4, 2019 Whunalhunih - In Remembrance It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Robert. He is survived by his loving wife Edith Frederick, sons: Jason Frederick (Caroline Best), Quinn Frederick, and Konrad Frederick, grandchildren: Bradley Frederick, Marisia Frederick (Andrew St. Jean), Jessica Frederick, Jayson Frederick, Kayleen Frederick (John Calder), and Calvin Frederick, great-grandchildren: Miah, Kaiden, Jacob, and Darion, brothers: Dominic Frederick SR. (Shirley Morin), and Carl Frederick (Bernidine Paul), sister Debbie McKowski, numerous uncles, aunties, nephews, nieces, cousins and friends. Robert is predeceased by his father Dominic Frederick SR., mother Theresa (Joseph), brothers Michael Frederick and Frank Frederick SR., sister Charlotte Frederick, nephew Shane McKowski, and grandchild Selena Frederick. A Wake will be held at the House of Ancestors, 355 Vancouver Street, from Monday, May 27 at 1:00pm until Wednesday, May 29 at 12:00pm. A Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at 2:00pm at Sacred Heart Cathedral, 887 Patricia Blvd. Following the service, Robert will be laid to rest in the Lheidli T'enneh Memorial Park. Following the interment, everyone is welcome to join the family at the House of Ancestors for a reception.





