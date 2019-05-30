Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Gable. View Sign Obituary

Robert Philip Gordon Gable Apr 25,1925 - May 27, 2019 It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Robert (Bob) Gable, aged 94, peacefully at the University Hospital of Northern BC. He will be forever remembered and dearly missed by his wife of 71 years Kathleen (Kay); their children Kirk (Kathie), Brock (Mandy), Murray (Suzanne) and Laurel (Wes Penner); grandchildren Emily (Cory), Carla (Adam), Brianna, Nate (Christie), Luke (Erin), Hannah, Danial, Katie, Andrew (Kristina), Eric, Haley, Eric, Jon and Alex and 9 great-grandchildren. He is predeceased by many family and friends. Bob, a Second World War veteran and the youngest of three children, was born and grew up in Edmonton, Alberta. He enlisted in the Royal Canadian Navy at the young age of 17, boarded the HMCS La Hulloise and went off to war in the north Atlantic. He was one of the last remaining crew members. While on shore leave in 1945 he met Kay who would become his wife and steadfast life companion. They married in 1947 and spent the next 10 years in Edmonton before moving with their young family to Fort St. John in 1958 and then Prince George in 1965. A welder by trade, Bob was indeed a builder of the Canadian economy over his career beginning as an apprentice for Dominion Bridge on a vessel riveting crew in Edmonton, running a welding rig business with brother Don in Fort St. John to support the growth of the oil and gas industry, and then working with pulp mill construction contractors and the Local 170 Welders & Pipefitters Union for the next 40 years in Prince George. He became a member of the Royal Canadian Legion in 1946, and was a member of the Masonic Lodge. Bob and Kay vacationed and traveled together with their children spending summer vacations at Kalamalka Lake along with Kay's sister and her three children. They spent many wonderful times at their cabins at Charlie Lake and Bednesti Lake; and enjoyed traveling to Nevada in their motorhome to escape the northern winters. Family was always a priority for Bob. For many years Bob kept Appaloosa horses and in his later years he became a decent gardener growing vegetables, herbs and flowers in his backyard garden. A memorial service will be held at 3:00pm on Saturday, June 1st at Our Saviour's Lutheran Church, 3590 Dufferin Avenue, Prince George with a reception to follow. Interment of ashes will be at a later date in Edmonton.







