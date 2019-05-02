Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Hawke. View Sign Obituary

Robert (Bob) Arthur Hawke passed away peacefully with his family by his side, on April 19, 2019 in Prince George, B.C. Bob was the youngest of 7 children, born Aug 2, 1932 in Hudson Bay, Sask. to Sophia and Stewart Hawke. He is survived by his wife Fern of 66 years, son Stewart (Lorraine), daughter Sherri (Dwain), daughter Karen, son Robert (Brenda), son Marvin Blair (Valerie), daughter Susan., two sisters, one brother, many grandchildren and great grandchildren and a large extended family. Bob grew up working in his Dads Lumber Co. and a few years after his death ended up owning and operating Hawke Lumber Co. in Hudson Bay Sask. In 1961, Bob sold out to The Co-op and moved to Melfort Sask to open up "Bobs Color House," a paint & Interior Decorator store. Several years later he also bought a coffee shop and restaurant in Melfort. Bobs itchy foot then took him to Calgary where he worked for Atco Trailers until he came further West ending up in 1973 in Prince George, to work for Stolberg Construction, Overhead Doors, Carrier Lumber & Rustads. Then in retirement he decided to work for himself "Shelfhawke" came into being, making anything and everything wood, shelves, benches, swing sets, picture frames, you name it, he built it and lastly "growsticks." Bob was an active member of Knox Unitied Church, always fixing something, he was also a choir member for over 45 years. Dancing was his passion and he made sure his daughters could dance as well. Bob was curious, an inventor, jack of all trades master of none. Services were held Sunday April 21,2019 at Trinity United Church, Prince George. You may view the service at





