Robert William Kiss Jun 30, 1927, Oct 7, 2019 Bob was born in Cabri, Sk in June 1927. He was the second son of Frank Von Kiss and Gladys Ola (Large) Kiss. Bob's family moved to Meadow Lake, Sk. in the mid 1930's where they owned and operated a family farm. Bob loved life on the farm and while there, developed a lifelong love of horses. Bob's family experienced tragedy when his father passed away in a motor vehicle accident when Bob was 14 years old. Bob went to work at an early age first farming, then moving to Ontario to work in the logging industry. Eventually Bob moved to Prince George to work on road construction, becoming a proud member of the Operating Engineers. It was through this work that Bob got an opportunity to spend some time working in Iran. He enjoyed his time there, but was grateful to return home to Prince George once his contract was complete. In his early years, Bob was instrumental in starting the Prince George Singles Club. The Singles Club ran for several years offering live music for dances and social opportunities for single people. In 1977, Bob built a home for himself that was his pride and joy. He grew a beautiful garden every year and enjoyed canning, cooking and baking. Bob was a person with an opinion. He read the newspaper every day right up until his death. He followed politics at every level of government. He took an interest in the plight of others. He had a strong social conscience and felt that collectively we could do a better job of helping others. He liked sharing his views with others particularly because his was the correct view and he wanted to ensure everyone knew why he was right. Bob loved children. The neighbourhood kids all knew where to come if they wanted a handful of peas or to get their bikes fixed. Bob would get tears in his eyes holding a baby. He gained much enjoyment from his interaction with children. Bob was a daily visitor at the stock market when he was able. Bob was keenly interested in the development of local natural resources. He invested in local mining stock and was a supporter of economic development in the Prince George region. For many years, his daily coffee with other investors was the highlight of his day. Bob's health had been failing for many years. He spent the last several years of his life at Birchview Residence on the Hart (formerly Schaeffer Residence on the Hart). He benefitted from the kind treatment he received from staff there, and formed relationships with staff and visitors. His keen sense of humour and sharp tongue kept everyone on their toes. Bob is predeceased by his parents, Frank Von Kiss and Gladys Ola (Large) Kiss; brothers, Frank Vaughn Kiss and Charles James Kiss; and nephew Gerald Charles Kiss. He leaves behind his brother George Kiss; sister-in-law, Rita; sister, Dr. Eliza Olson (Alta Elizabeth Kiss;) and several nieces and nephews. There will be no ceremony by request. If you wish, in lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your favourite charity, BC Children's Hospital (Opthamology Unit), or the Canadian Hard of Hearing Association





