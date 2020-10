Robert (Bob) Klick Jan 30 1938 - Oct 4 2020 It is with saddened hearts we announce the passing of Bob from pancreatic cancer. He was a great husband, father, grandfather, uncle, and friend to many. He said life was a gift and lived it to the fullest! Bob is sadly missed by his surviving wife Clara Klick and all his family and friends. Your life was a blessing to us.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store