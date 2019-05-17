It is with great sadness the we announce the passing of Robert (Bob) Lehoux . He passed away peacefully on May 3rd, 2019. He was 76. He made it to the day our parents 50th Wedding Anniversary. He is survived by his wife Linda Lehoux, his four children: Michelle Lehoux, Leah Healey (spouse Dillon), Nicole Lehoux, and Ryan Lehoux (spouse Melissa), 7 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren as well as his 11 siblings. A celebration of life will be held at the home of Leah and Dillon Healey on Sunday, May 26th, at 1:00 pm at 7312 Eugene Rd., Prince George, B.C.
Published in The Prince George Citizen from May 17 to May 18, 2019