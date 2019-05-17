Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Lehoux. View Sign Obituary

It is with great sadness the we announce the passing of Robert (Bob) Lehoux . He passed away peacefully on May 3rd, 2019. He was 76. He made it to the day our parents 50th Wedding Anniversary. He is survived by his wife Linda Lehoux, his four children: Michelle Lehoux, Leah Healey (spouse Dillon), Nicole Lehoux, and Ryan Lehoux (spouse Melissa), 7 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren as well as his 11 siblings. A celebration of life will be held at the home of Leah and Dillon Healey on Sunday, May 26th, at 1:00 pm at 7312 Eugene Rd., Prince George, B.C.





It is with great sadness the we announce the passing of. He passed away peacefully on May 3rd, 2019. He was 76. He made it to the day our parents 50th Wedding Anniversary. He is survived by his wife Linda Lehoux, his four children: Michelle Lehoux, Leah Healey (spouse Dillon), Nicole Lehoux, and Ryan Lehoux (spouse Melissa), 7 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren as well as his 11 siblings. A celebration of life will be held at the home of Leah and Dillon Healey on Sunday, May 26th, at 1:00 pm at 7312 Eugene Rd., Prince George, B.C. Published in The Prince George Citizen from May 17 to May 18, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Prince George Citizen Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close