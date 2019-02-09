ROBERT LLOYD "BOB" MATTHEWS Passed away on January 24, 2019 at the age of 61. Predeceased by mother Jean, father William "Bill" and his sister Laurel Penson. He is survived by his wife Elizabeth, daughter Cindy Matthews of Langley and grandson Logan Matthews and son Christopher Stone of Quesnel and grandson Kolby Stone. He is survived by his brother Roy (Reni) Matthews, his sisters Marilyn (Doug) Steel, Kate (Jim) Skiba and all his nieces and nephews. No service by request. In lieu of flowers, donations to charity of choice.
Published in The Prince George Citizen from Feb. 9 to Feb. 10, 2019