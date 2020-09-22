Robert Osborne Anderson



January 28, 1920 -

September 8, 2020



Robert Anderson passed away in Prince George on September 8, 2020. Robert was born in Prince George on January 28, 1920. He has been retired for a number of years after a career in various businesses in Vanderhoof, Squamish and Mackenzie, BC. Robert served in the RCAF in the Second World War and that formed the background for his love of flying. After the war, he became a game warden based in Vanderhoof. Robert was a long term member of the Masonic Lodge. In addition her served as a school trustee in Vanderhoof and was a member of the Rotary Club. Robert in his younger years was an avid hockey player and later curling. He coached minor hockey league.

Robert is survived by his daughter Marilyn LeFevre and son James Anderson, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Robert is predeceased by his wife Dorothy (Hewlett), their son Barry, sister Dorothy Lamb and brother James.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store