Robert (Bob) Sellwood passed away March 14th, 2019, at age 71. He is survived by his devoted partner Sue, son Nik (Krysta) and "favourite" grandson Evan. Bob loved a good discussion; on books read, movies seen, politics, gardening and, of course, woodworking. He loved to share his joy of woodcraft, especially with children. Bob lived his life to the fullest through simple pleasures; meals enjoyed with family and friends, helping others in need, listening to music and exploring and sharing new projects. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Sellwood.
Published in The Prince George Citizen from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2019