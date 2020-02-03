Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Weinard. View Sign Obituary

Robert (Bob) Weinard passed away peacefully on January 22, 2020 with family members by his side. Bob is survived by his loving wife Beverley, his son Steven (Annie) Weinard, daughters Laura Weinard, Christine (Guy) Cosh, Janet (Ted) Husoy, sister Marie Blood, stepson Allen (Sandy) Mathews, stepdaughter Diane (Darcy) Nygaard, 12 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.

Bob was born in High River, Alberta in 1932 and spent his childhood in Salmon Arm, BC.

Bob's career in forestry started with the B.C. Forest Service and continued with Northwood Pulp and Timber as a log buyer, where he retired in 1993.

Bob was a skilled hunter and fisherman with a deep appreciation of the peace and solitude of the forest.

