Robert Allen Wiebe July 25, 1968- September 7, 2019 It is with deepest sorrow that we announce Rob Wiebe's passing, born July 25, 1968 in Prince George, British Columbia. Rob courageously battled cancer for almost twenty years and is now at peace. Rob was predeceased by his father, Peter and his mother, Marianne. Rob is survived by his wife Barb, children Scott and Sarah, his sister, Barbara (Ray), niece, Natalie and nephew, James. A celebration of life will be held on September 28, 2019 at 1:00pm, at the First Baptist Church, 483 Gillett St, Prince George, BC. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Canadian Cancer Society or the Prince George Hospice Society.
Published in The Prince George Citizen from Sept. 20 to Sept. 27, 2019