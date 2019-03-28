Robin Gelsinger passed away March 25, after a brief battle with Pancreatic Cancer. Predeceased by both parents, Edwin & Helen Luce of Mafeking, MB. and eldest son Curt, she is survived by husband Larry, son Myron (Crystal) and two grandchildren Chelsa and Kevin, all of Prince George. Private family service to be held Saturday, March 30 at Fraserview Crematorium Chapel. In lieu of cards and flowers, donations may be made to Prince George Hospice Society or your local Red Cross.
Published in The Prince George Citizen from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2019