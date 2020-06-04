Roderick Brice Rustad July 10, 1945 – May 27, 2020 It is with broken hearts that Roddy's family announces his passing on May 27, 2020 at the age of 74. He leaves behind his wife of 45 years, Diane; his children Cara (Zack), Cori (Glen), Heide (Dan), Brice (Jessica), Patricia (Lance), and his many grandchildren Alycia, Dakota, Autrey, Macey, Chance, Cheyenne, Jordan, Alexa, Brody, Bradley, Jacob and Makenna. Also mourning his loss are his sister Carol (Bob), his niece and nephews and many extended family and friends. He is predeceased by his mother Anna, father Clarence, and brother Gerald. Roddy was born in Rose Valley Saskatchewan, then moved with his family to Prince George in 1957 where he completed his education. As a young man, he loved to play hockey and spend time outdoors fishing and hunting. Roddy spent most of his adult life working in the lumber industry and loved to travel. Roddy will be remembered by his infectious grin, sense of humor and kind heart. To honor his wishes, there will be no service. In lieu of flowers, donations to the BC Cancer Clinic/Society or a charity of your choice would be appreciated. He will be forever missed.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store