It is with a very heavy heart that we announce the passing of our beloved father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend. Rodger passed away peacefully with his family by his side.



Rodger was born in Port Perry, Ontario, to Roland and Lauraine McLaren. In addition to his parents, Rodger was also the eldest brother to four siblings: three brothers (Craig, Michael, Shawn) and one sister (Brenda). Rodger will forever be missed by his two daughters, Melanie and Laura; son-in-law, Mike; and his precious grandchildren, Jackson and Jordynn. Rodger also has many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.



As per Rodgers wishes, there will be no funeral service. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Prince George Hospice House or to the Parkinson's Society.

