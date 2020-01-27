Roger Chartrand
December 31, 1936 - January 26, 2020
It is with very heavy hearts that we announce that our dad, Roger, has passed away. There really was no man stronger, who accepted the terrible cards he was dealt, with such stoicism and absolutely no complaints. The last few years were definitely a battle, and, as he did throughout his life, he held his head high, kept his sense of humor and fought with a fierce determination. He has now joined his one love, Barbara, who he was married to for 50 years. although he will be missed by many, none as much as his children: Kevin (Maggie) and Kim (Mike).
No service upon his request, but there will be a gathering for friends and family at 1:30pm, Friday, January 31 at the PG Super 8 (Old Esther's Inn), 1151 Commercial Cres.
Published in The Prince George Citizen on Jan. 30, 2020