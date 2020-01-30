Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Roger Chartrand. View Sign Obituary

Roger Chartrand December 31, 1936- January 26, 2020 It is with very heavy hearts that we announce that our dad, Roger, has passed away. There really was no man stronger, who accepted the terrible cards he was dealt, with such stoicism and absolutely no complaints. The last few years were definitely a battle, and, as he did throughout his life, he held his head high, kept his sense of humor and fought with a fierce determination. He has now joined his one love, Barbara, who he was married to for 50 years. although he will be missed by many, none as much as his children: Kevin (Maggie) and Kim (Mike). No service upon his request, but there will be a gathering for friends and family at 1:30pm, Friday, January 31 at the PG Super 8 (Old Esther's Inn), 1151 Commercial Cres.





December 31, 1936- January 26, 2020 It is with very heavy hearts that we announce that our dad, Roger, has passed away. There really was no man stronger, who accepted the terrible cards he was dealt, with such stoicism and absolutely no complaints. The last few years were definitely a battle, and, as he did throughout his life, he held his head high, kept his sense of humor and fought with a fierce determination. He has now joined his one love, Barbara, who he was married to for 50 years. although he will be missed by many, none as much as his children: Kevin (Maggie) and Kim (Mike). No service upon his request, but there will be a gathering for friends and family at 1:30pm, Friday, January 31 at the PG Super 8 (Old Esther's Inn), 1151 Commercial Cres. Published in The Prince George Citizen from Jan. 30 to Jan. 31, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Prince George Citizen Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close