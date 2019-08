Roland passed away peacefully and surrounded by his wife and children. He will be deeply missed by his wife, Louise; and his children, Jeremy, Jarod, Rachael, Lisa, Shelly, Mary, and Joe. He has 13 grandchildren and four great grandchildren and he will be missed by family and many friends. Roland comes from a very big family and will be missed by his mother Teresa Hubert and his siblings. We will be having a celebration of life at the Westside church on September 7th at 1 PM.