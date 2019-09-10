Ron Abernethy 1928 - 2019 It is with sadness we announce the passing of our father Ron Abernethy. Predeceased by his loving wife of 64 years, Joyce. Survived by sons Gordon (Jean), Gary (Kathy); daughters Cindy Norum (Royce), Susan Morash (Shawn); seven grandchildren, ten great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. A Graveside service will be held at 11:30am on Saturday, September 14, 2019 in the Prince George Memorial Park Cemetery. Following the graveside service, please join the family for a Celebration of Life at the Columbus Community Centre at 12:00pm. In lieu of flowers donations to a charity of your choice would be greatly appreciated.
Published in The Prince George Citizen from Sept. 10 to Sept. 13, 2019