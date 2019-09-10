Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ron Abernethy. View Sign Obituary

Ron Abernethy 1928 - 2019 It is with sadness we announce the passing of our father Ron Abernethy. Predeceased by his loving wife of 64 years, Joyce. Survived by sons Gordon (Jean), Gary (Kathy); daughters Cindy Norum (Royce), Susan Morash (Shawn); seven grandchildren, ten great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. A Graveside service will be held at 11:30am on Saturday, September 14, 2019 in the Prince George Memorial Park Cemetery. Following the graveside service, please join the family for a Celebration of Life at the Columbus Community Centre at 12:00pm. In lieu of flowers donations to a charity of your choice would be greatly appreciated.





1928 - 2019 It is with sadness we announce the passing of our father Ron Abernethy. Predeceased by his loving wife of 64 years, Joyce. Survived by sons Gordon (Jean), Gary (Kathy); daughters Cindy Norum (Royce), Susan Morash (Shawn); seven grandchildren, ten great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. A Graveside service will be held at 11:30am on Saturday, September 14, 2019 in the Prince George Memorial Park Cemetery. Following the graveside service, please join the family for a Celebration of Life at the Columbus Community Centre at 12:00pm. In lieu of flowers donations to a charity of your choice would be greatly appreciated. Published in The Prince George Citizen from Sept. 10 to Sept. 13, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Prince George Citizen Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close