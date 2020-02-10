Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ron Weaver. View Sign Obituary

WEAVER, Ronald





Ron passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 9th, 2020 at the age of 91 years at Bluewater Health Sarnia. He was born in Helensburgh, NS, Australia to Sidney and Elizabeth Weaver.



Beloved husband of the late Mona (McPherson). Father of Graeme (Sally) and David (Sue) Weaver. Grandfather of Bryan (Nikki), Billy (Kristal), Greg (Cassie), Graeme (Lindsay), Adam (Stephanie) and Jason (Denise) Weaver. Great grandfather to Tyler, Nolan, Danton, Dylan, Kristian, Rowan,

Liam, Layla, Sydney, Adelaide, Oliver, Ryan,

Sarah, Maxwell, and Jeremy.



Predeceased by son Bryan, sister Iris, brother Kenneth. Survived by his sister Nancy Woolridge and sister in law Ruth Weaver and many nieces and nephews. Ron and his family travelled and lived in many places in Australia, Fiji and New Zealand before settling in Prince George, British Columbia. Upon retirement he made Sarnia his home spending the winters in Florida. The remainder of his days he was pop or poppy to his many grand and great grandchildren.



Pops loves included his family, golf and travel with special memories of his snowbird days in Florida. Many thanks to Dr Dhar for his many years of care, and the doctors and staff of the fourth floor Bluewater Health for their care and compassion. Ron was loved by many and forever in our hearts he will be sadly missed. In keeping with Ron's wishes, cremation has taken place.



A celebration of life is to be arranged at a later date.



