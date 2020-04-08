Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ronald A. East. View Sign Service Information Vernon Funeral Home 3007 28th Street Vernon , BC V1T4Z7 (250)-542-0155 Obituary

It is with great sadness we share the passing of Ronald Austin East on March 17, 2020, in Vernon, BC, at the age of 86.



Born in Vernon, Ron's family moved to Prince George during WWII. Ron co-founded and was president and managing director of a communications network of radio and cablevision companies stretching from Smithers to Prince George and 100 Mile House.



Ron was an active member of the community with Toastmasters, the Rotary Club, and a past president of the British Columbia Association of Broadcasters (BCAB). He was named broadcaster of the year in 1976 by the BCAB and served a three year term as a director of the Canadian Cable Systems Alliance. He was a director of the Prince George Symphony Society and the Prince George Community Foundation. Ron was very proud to be a founding member of the group who obtained the Charter for the University of Northern BC. Ron was presented with a Queen's 50th Jubilee medal for his many accomplishments.



Leisure time was spent panning for the mother lode, travelling the world, and camping with family and friends. Happy memories.



Survived by his wife, Helen; son, Ken (Lyn); daughters, Kathryn and Jo-Anne (Neal); sister, Mary-Lou Gardiner; four grandchildren, Jeremy (Susanna), Kati, Jana; and Ian (Sarah);and three great-grandchildren, Warren, Claire, and Kaysen.



No funeral by request. Donations can be made to any charity in his name or the food bank.



Arrangements entrusted with Vernon Funeral Home, Vernon BC: 250-542-0155.

