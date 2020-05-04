Ronald Bloom





The family of Ronald Bloom are extremely saddened by the loss of our father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother and uncle.

He left us peacefully in the early morning of April 30. He has gone to join his wife Mary of 60 years.

Dad will be lovingly remembered for his wit, character and determination. He leaves behind his family to share memories: children: Allison (Bart), Dana, Jason (Julie) and Carter (Diane) grandchildren: Allisa (Greg), Kyle (Jacquie), Ryan (Kelsey), Morgan (Olivia), Victoria, Sophia and Matthew. Great grandchildren: Paxton, Cohen, John and Penelope. siblings: Glen (Barb), Lucille, and Dennis. Niblings: Tracy (Rob) and Darrin. Ron and Mary raised their family on the family farm south of Prince George where they lived for 52 years.

He was a man of many talents and could put MacGyver to shame with his creative repairs. He farmed, trapped, hunted and logged in his spare time as well as attended his outside jobs. Many may remember getting a load of "Bloom's Topsoil" for their garden.

He is predeceased by his wife Mary, parents Oke and Thelma as well as his baby sister Marilyn.

He was born in Stump Lake, Saskatchewan on December 8,1935. He had wished to be returned there for his fmal rest, where a small graveside service will be held.

Thank you to family in Saskatchewan who helped us with the arrangements from a distance. It made a hard time easier. A heartfelt thank you to the staff at Parkside Residence. They showed true affection and compassion to Dad during his stay. Due to the Covidl9 virus, a date for a celebration of Dad's life will be determined at a later date.



"He was his own person to the end "

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store