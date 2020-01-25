Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ronald H. Nelson. View Sign Obituary

Ronald Hebert Nelson, 80, known by his family as Ronni (with a heart above the 'i'), died on January 21, 2020. He was a great man, an adoring father, and a committed husband. He leaves us to join the love of his life, his wife Sharon, who passed away in July 2018. He will be sorely missed by his daughters, Leanne (Brennan) and Karey, and his sons, Stan and Nathan. Also forever remembered by his large extended family and friends.



He was a rare combination of someone who had a love of life and a firm understanding of what was important. His great sense of humor and wry sarcasm will be talked about forever. He liked to drink beer, tell stories of his life, and enjoyed premeditated humor. It was always a pleasure to hear him sing at family gatherings, where he would sing Woody Guthrie or Willie Nelson songs.



Ron spent years working in the logging industry, he enjoyed fishing and hunting, and was proficient at crossword puzzles.



A celebration of life will be held at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, enjoy a beer in his honor and toast a great man who will live on in all our hearts.

