RONALD PETER MALM



April 16, 1936 - November 21, 2020





Ron passed away peacefully at Gateway Complex Care on November 21, 2020. He was a longtime employee of The Pas Lumber and leaves behind his wife Margaret, children; Ralph, Allen, Rob, and Janet their spouses and previous spouses as well, six grandchildren and fourteen special great grandchildren.

No funeral by request. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Alzheimer Society would be appreciated.

Assman's Funeral Chapel in care of arrangements.

