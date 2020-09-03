It is with profound sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Rory Roderick Angus McGillivray on August 5, 2020, from a brain hemorrhage. Rory was an avid motorcyclist, sailor, and was well respected as a talented and highly skilled machinist. Rory was the only child of Rod and Judith McGillivray. He was predeceased by his father, Rod McGillivray; grandpa, Mike McGillivray; and grandparents, Charlie and Mabel Turchanak. Rory is survived by his mother, Judith; nana, Liz; aunties, Miriam Scribner (Oliver), Sara McGillivray (Dermot Shirley), and Anne McGovern (Edward); uncle, Scott McGillivray; and several cousins.
Rory's fun-loving spirit and great sense of humour can be viewed through a video he posted to YouTube (macrory) called: Dirt Bikes Don't Float.
A scholarship is being set up in Rory's name for future machinists. The family gratefully requests those wishing to make a gift in honour of Rory's memory do so to the BCIT Foundation. Gifts in Memory of Rory can be made online at bcit.ca/foundation;
by phone at 604-432-8803 or by cheque: Please make cheques payable to the BCIT Foundation, with "In Memory of Rory McGillivray" in the memo. Please mail to BCIT Foundation, 3700 Willingdon Avenue, Burnaby, BC - V5G 3H2.