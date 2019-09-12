Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rosa Liedl. View Sign Obituary

LiedI - Rosa December 13, 1929 - August 28, 2019 It is with deep sadness that the family of Rosa Liedl announces her death at the age of 89. She was a devoted wife, mother and friend; unassuming to a fault, firmly grounded in basic decencies and selfless in all her dealings. Born December 13, 1929 in Kiefersfelden, Germany to a family of eight children at a time when bad times were just ahead. At the age of ten the second world war started and children grew up very quickly having to help to provide for the family's needs. In 1947 she married Rudi Liedl and had two sons - Rudi and Karl. In the cold month of November, 1959, she left her parents and all her brothers and sisters to cross the ocean to a new land and language to be with her husband. A year later they had a daughter, Trudy. In her 40's, wanting to work and living out of town, she learned to drive and worked until 1984 when they packed up once more and moved to West Bank. Prior to his death in 2002, her husband urged her to move back to her children in Prince George thinking that she could never manage the property with all the fruit trees and garden. But, in her wisdom, she decided to wait a year. The years passed and she stayed in her home and managed very well until suffering a stroke. Left to mourn are her two sons Rudi (Shelli), Karl (Brenda), daughter Trudi (Bill) Engler, grandchildren Konrad (Chantelle), Kirk (Michelle), Karen (Jason), Sara (Troy), Michael (Lorena) and six great grandchildren. She was predeceased by husband Rudi and grandson Martin. We cherish the many memories of her hospitality, kindness and her incredible Apfelstrudel. A Memorial Service will be held at the St. Giles Presbyterian Church Saturday 14, 2019 at 1:00pm. Luncheon to follow.





Published in The Prince George Citizen from Sept. 12 to Sept. 13, 2019

