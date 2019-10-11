Guest Book View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 2:00 PM - 5:00 PM Ramada Hotel 444 George Street Prince George , BC View Map Obituary

Rosalind passed away peacefully on the morning of October 6 with her family at her side following a brief battle with cancer.



She was born in Prince George and spent her entire life in the city, cultivating many enduring friendships. Rosalind was a passionate member of the community, supporting industry, politics, gardening, and volunteerism. The famous annual Civic Center Seniors Tea was a special highlight for her. In her early years, she attended Central Fort George Elementary, KGV and PGSSS, graduating in 1967.



Following high school, she attended CNC and upon the completion of business courses, she worked for the Prince George and Northern BC Construction Association. For the next 48 years, she worked her way to the top of the organization until she retired in 2015 as CEO.



Rosalind married Bob Thorn in 1969 and they spent a happy, full life together until Bob passed in 2013. They loved to travel and had many adventures throughout Canada, Europe, Asia, Mexico, the US, England, and the Caribbean. It was always a special joy for Rosalind to travel to England and Barbados, the birth countries of her parents. Rosalind had many close friendships which she cherished. She always looked forward to the annual summer get-away with "the girls."



Rosalind was predeceased by her husband Bob, and her parents Rupert Proverbs and Margaret Gracey. She is survived by her brother, Trevor Proverbs (Wendy); nephew, Geoffrey (Jen); great-nephew, William; and niece, Tracey (Sam). She is also survived by many nieces and nephews in the Thorn family, including Susan McCandless, who spent endless hours with Bob and Rosalind during her childhood.



In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to the BC Cancer Centre for the North, or a charity of your choice.



A Celebration of Life will be held at The Ramada Hotel, 444 George Street, Prince George, BC, on Saturday, October 26, 2019 from 2 - 5 PM.

