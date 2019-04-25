Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rosanna Kunka. View Sign Obituary

Born April 11, 1957 in Sclater Manitoba, Rosanna Kunka passed away peacefully, surrounded by loved ones. She is pre-deceased by her mother Mary Lylyk, father Nick Kunka, brothers Eddie, Casmer, Orest, and sister Christine. Rosanna is survived by her loving children Melanie (Adam) and Kyle (Adrianne) and wonderful grandchildren Keegan and Abbygale, former companion Bruce Langstaff, her sisters Jean, Katie, and brothers Melvin, Nester, and Metro. Rosanna's passion was spending time with family and friends. She loved bringing people together for chats and laughs. Rosanna spent much of her time at the Ukrainian dance hall, baseball fields, and school, supporting and cheering on her grandchildren in whatever venture they were doing that day. Rosanna loved cooking large family meals and volunteering her time pinching perogies and wrapping cabbage rolls with her Ukrainian friends. Rosanna will be sadly missed by all that knew her. Please join us to Celebrate the Life of Rosanna on May 11 at the Yalenka Community Hall, 933 Patricia Blvd, between 3pm - 5pm.

