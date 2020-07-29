Rosanne Grace Peters (Sinclair)



March 20, 1973- July 22, 2020



Rosanne Grace Peters was called Home to be with Jesus on July 22, in the comfort of her own home, after a short but courageous battle with liver cancer. Predeceased by her father, Alex. She is survived by her loving husband, Rodney, her two sons Kyle (Kyrsta) and Noah, and her two grandchildren, Jasper and Teagan, her mother, Irene Sinclair, as well as many other relatives and friends. Due to current restrictions, funeral attendance is by invitation only. Flowers are gratefully accepted but the family would prefer donations in Rosanne's name to the BC Cancer Centre for the North or Home & Community Care Nursing Services.



