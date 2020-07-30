1/1
Rosanne Peters
03/20/1973 - 07/22/2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rosanne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rosanne Grace Peters (Sinclair) March 20, 1973- July 22, 2020 Rosanne Grace Peters was called Home to be with Jesus on July 22, in the comfort of her own home, after a short but courageous battle with liver cancer. Predeceased by her father, Alex. She is survived by her loving husband, Rodney, her two sons Kyle (Kyrsta) and Noah, and her two grandchildren, Jasper and Teagan, her mother, Irene Sinclair, as well as many other relatives and friends. Due to current restrictions, funeral attendance is by invitation only. Flowers are gratefully accepted but the family would prefer donations in Rosanne's name to the BC Cancer Centre for the North or Home & Community Care Nursing Services.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Prince George Citizen from Jul. 30 to Aug. 1, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved