Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rose Bortolon. View Sign Service Information Assman's Funeral Chapel 1908 Queensway Street Prince George , BC V2L1M2 (250)-564-4431 Obituary

Bortolon, Rose It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Rose Clara Bortolon, on April 22, 2019 at the age of 72. She passed away peacefully at UHNBC hospital. She is predeceased by her loving husband and partner in crime Angelo Bortolon on September 25, 2018. Rose will be forever remembered by her loving children Shawn (Brent), Angela (Corey), Gina (Mitch), Jenine (John). She was extremely proud of her grandchildren Conner, Camryn, Ronan & Cuinn. Rose is now reunited with her mother Alice Cunningham Collins, her father Francis Cunningham, her sisters Barbara Willier and Edith Cunningham and her beloved Auntie Rose Ouellete. She is survived by her sisters Gloria (Ron) Tisserand, Ruth (Bo) Cunningham, Angeline Cunningham, and Janie (Phillip) Calliou. She is also survived by many cousins, nieces, nephews and many friends. Rose grew up in Faust, Alberta and at the age 18 moved to Prince George where she met Angelo and started their life together. She was a strong, determined and loving woman who was proud of her Metis culture. Rose was the most caring woman and she was someone you could always lean on for help or just have a good conversation over a cup of coffee. She taught her daughters to be feisty, hardworking, proud and to love fiercely. Rose and Angelo with their love for life and each other is so inspirational, it is evident by the many friends and family they have gathered over the years. Rose was a leader and a role model in our community as she spent many hours volunteering for many organizations. Rose's favorite loves of life was her husband Angelo, her daughters, her grandchildren, all of her family, her grand puppies, Kris Kristofferson, traveling with Angelo in the "mafia" motor home, music, food and last but not least she loved her Bingo. We are ever so grateful to the nurses and doctors, especially Dr. Khan. Visitation for Rose will be Thursday May 2nd from 7pm to 9pm at Assman's Funeral Chapel at 1908 Queensway Street. Mass to be held at Sacred Heart Church at 887 Patricia Blvd. on Friday May 3rd at 10am with the burial to follow at Prince George Cemetery followed with a celebration of life at Pineview Hall 6470 Bendixon road from 1pm to 4pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Kidney Foundation or the Heart and Stroke Foundation will be greatly appreciated.





It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Rose Clara Bortolon, on April 22, 2019 at the age of 72. She passed away peacefully at UHNBC hospital. She is predeceased by her loving husband and partner in crime Angelo Bortolon on September 25, 2018. Rose will be forever remembered by her loving children Shawn (Brent), Angela (Corey), Gina (Mitch), Jenine (John). She was extremely proud of her grandchildren Conner, Camryn, Ronan & Cuinn. Rose is now reunited with her mother Alice Cunningham Collins, her father Francis Cunningham, her sisters Barbara Willier and Edith Cunningham and her beloved Auntie Rose Ouellete. She is survived by her sisters Gloria (Ron) Tisserand, Ruth (Bo) Cunningham, Angeline Cunningham, and Janie (Phillip) Calliou. She is also survived by many cousins, nieces, nephews and many friends. Rose grew up in Faust, Alberta and at the age 18 moved to Prince George where she met Angelo and started their life together. She was a strong, determined and loving woman who was proud of her Metis culture. Rose was the most caring woman and she was someone you could always lean on for help or just have a good conversation over a cup of coffee. She taught her daughters to be feisty, hardworking, proud and to love fiercely. Rose and Angelo with their love for life and each other is so inspirational, it is evident by the many friends and family they have gathered over the years. Rose was a leader and a role model in our community as she spent many hours volunteering for many organizations. Rose's favorite loves of life was her husband Angelo, her daughters, her grandchildren, all of her family, her grand puppies, Kris Kristofferson, traveling with Angelo in the "mafia" motor home, music, food and last but not least she loved her Bingo. We are ever so grateful to the nurses and doctors, especially Dr. Khan. Visitation for Rose will be Thursday May 2nd from 7pm to 9pm at Assman's Funeral Chapel at 1908 Queensway Street. Mass to be held at Sacred Heart Church at 887 Patricia Blvd. on Friday May 3rd at 10am with the burial to follow at Prince George Cemetery followed with a celebration of life at Pineview Hall 6470 Bendixon road from 1pm to 4pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Kidney Foundation or the Heart and Stroke Foundation will be greatly appreciated. Published in The Prince George Citizen from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Prince George Citizen Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close