Rose Martin
January 8, 1923-
March 11, 2020
We are saddened to announce the passing of Rose Martin on March 11, 2020. She passed peacefully at the age of 97. Predeceased by her husband Julius of 65 years, and son Charles. She is survived by her children Fred, Hugo, Richard, Tricia and Kay, as well as their spouses. Also left to remember her are many grandchildren and great grandchildren. Rose requested no service, the family will gather at a later date to scatter her ashes. Thank you to Dr. Higgins and the wonderful staff at Parkside care facility for their care during Rose's final years.
Published in The Prince George Citizen on Mar. 19, 2020