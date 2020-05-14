Rose Novak November 14, 1955- May 4, 2020 It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Rose Novak on May 4, 2020 when she went to be with God after a brave battle with cancer. Rose was born in Enumclaw, Washington on November 14, 1955 to Joe and Angela Prijatel. She was raised there on a dairy farm until she married Max Novak in 1975 and moved to Prince George. Rose and Max had 3 beautiful boys and a happy family life with their large extended family. Tragically, Rose was widowed in 1985 when Max was killed in a logging accident. She exhibited unwavering perseverance, strength and courage in raising her boys. Rose found love again years later with her partner, Eric. Together they travelled the world and enjoyed spending time with, and spoiling, their grandchildren. Our lives will all be a little less bright without Rose's laugh and smile, her warm and welcoming nature, her endless displays of kindness and determination and with everything she shared; her baking (but never her recipes), her beautiful garden, her love of adventure & travel and her loyalty to her family, her friends and her faith. She will be dearly missed by her partner, Eric Seemann; sons Peter (Erin), Kevin (Jessica), Erik (Sara); her six beloved grandchildren Maddy, Max, Henry, Alex, Ilse & Benny; her brother Joe; and her large extended family. Rose was predeceased by her husband, Max, and her brother, Tony. In lieu of flowers a memorial donation may be made to the Spirit of the North Healthcare Foundation.







