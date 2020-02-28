Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ross Fitzgerald. View Sign Obituary

Ross Fitzgerald



June 13, 1938 -

February 26, 2020





On February 26, 2020 we lost Ross Fitzgerald at the age of 81 after a year-long courageous battle with cancer.



Ross was born on June 13, 1938 in Rocky Mountain House, AB to Josephine and William Fitzgerald. Predeceased by Margaret and Jack, he leaves behind his sister Sharon.



He was a loving husband to Cathy for 59 years, proud father to Caroll, Robin and Steven and their partners Wayne, Charlie and Jennifer, and will be dearly missed by his 10 grandchildren, and 8 great grandchildren.



He married Cathy in 1960, and started his lifelong career at BC Electric, then the Power Commission which later became BC Hydro. His career took him and his family to Victoria, Blue River, Vernon, Prince George, Nanaimo and Vancouver, where he retired after 37 years as the Manager of Corporate Safety.



Never one to slow down, Ross then applied his considerable skills and experience helping leaders build better organizations in the public and private sectors through his consultancy work.



Ross was always committed to the communities he lived in, fundraising for needed facilities, staging events like the Corporate Cup, and leading community planning processes. The BC Hydro Power Pioneers was an important focus of his post-Hydro years. He played a huge role in helping chart a vision for their future.



A lot of his and Cathy's spare time was spent on the track, in the gym, officiating, coaching and cheering on their kids and later their grandchildren. He was an accomplished football player in his younger years, and was an avid runner, competing in many road races and the Vancouver Marathon.



Ross made an impact on many lives and took delight in helping people to achieve their potential. Nowhere were his lessons more profound than in his final year where he fought so hard to stay with his wife and family.



Ross's departure leaves a big hole in our lives, but he has left us all so much stronger.



