Roy Walter Augaitis May 3, 1954 - August 14, 2020 It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of Roy Walter Augaitis on August 14, 2020 at the age of 66 after a brief battle with cancer. Roy was predeceased by his parents Walter and Helena Augaitis. Survived by his loving wife Deborah. Sister Norma (Henry), brothers Vern, Dennis (Brenda), Don (Sandy), mother-in-law Georgina Schwab, brother and sister-in-laws Dennis (Lesley), Kelly (Evan), Carol (Larry), Danny (Janet), Sandra and Todd and many nieces and nephews. A very special thank you to Dr. Tammy Attia, his many home care nurses and the staff at Prince George Hospice. In lieu of flowers a donation may be made to the Prince George Hospice Society. "The world changes year to year, lives change day to day but the love and memory of you shall never pass away"







