Roy Victor Unrau, born January 29, 1953, in Chilliwack, BC, passed away on October 2, 2019, in Prince George, BC, at 66 years of age.



Retiring from Canfor at the age of 60 gave Roy ample opportunity to pursue his favourite past times. During his life, Roy enjoyed a good hunt or fishing with friends, and exploring the local streams and woods in pursuit of gold panning or just enjoying the wonders of our countryside. Roy would often be seen (and heard) riding his Harley or playing his drums. Roy was also a well-known black powder enthusiast and attended rendezvous in full form.



Roy was predeceased by his mother, Dorothy Unrau; first wife, Barb Breitkreutz; father, Norman Unrau; and second wife, Ramona Lehr.



Roy is survived by his long-time girlfriend, Mona Kelley; stepmom, Joyce Unrau; siblings, Tim Unrau and Elizabeth (Scott) Clements; nephews, Zachary and Nicholas; furry friend, Sammy; and numerous friends and relatives.



The family would like to acknowledge those who cared for Roy during his illness, especially Doctors Rachel McGhee and Carolyn Boucher and the staff and volunteers at PG Hospice House. Lastly, to Mona, who cared for and loved Roy to the end - you are an angel!



A simple graveside service will be held on Friday, October 18, 2019 at 11:30am. Following will be a Celebration of Life at the Evangelical Free Church at 1pm.

Roy Victor Unrau, born January 29, 1953, in Chilliwack, BC, passed away on October 2, 2019, in Prince George, BC, at 66 years of age.Retiring from Canfor at the age of 60 gave Roy ample opportunity to pursue his favourite past times. During his life, Roy enjoyed a good hunt or fishing with friends, and exploring the local streams and woods in pursuit of gold panning or just enjoying the wonders of our countryside. Roy would often be seen (and heard) riding his Harley or playing his drums. Roy was also a well-known black powder enthusiast and attended rendezvous in full form.Roy was predeceased by his mother, Dorothy Unrau; first wife, Barb Breitkreutz; father, Norman Unrau; and second wife, Ramona Lehr.Roy is survived by his long-time girlfriend, Mona Kelley; stepmom, Joyce Unrau; siblings, Tim Unrau and Elizabeth (Scott) Clements; nephews, Zachary and Nicholas; furry friend, Sammy; and numerous friends and relatives.The family would like to acknowledge those who cared for Roy during his illness, especially Doctors Rachel McGhee and Carolyn Boucher and the staff and volunteers at PG Hospice House. Lastly, to Mona, who cared for and loved Roy to the end - you are an angel!A simple graveside service will be held on Friday, October 18, 2019 at 11:30am. Following will be a Celebration of Life at the Evangelical Free Church at 1pm.

