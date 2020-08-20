1/1
Roy Walter Augaitis
1954 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Roy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Roy Walter Augaitis

May 3, 1954 -
August 14, 2020

It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of Roy Walter Augaitis on August 14, 2020 at the age of 66 after a brief battle with cancer.
Roy was predeceased by his parents Walter and Helena Augaitis. Survived by his loving wife Deborah. Sister Norma (Henry), brothers Vern, Dennis (Brenda), Don (Sandy), mother-in-law Georgina Schwab, brother and sister-in-laws Dennis (Lesley), Kelly (Evan), Carol (Larry), Danny (Janet), Sandra and Todd and many nieces and nephews.
A very special thank you to Dr. Tammy Attia, his many home care nurses and the staff at Prince George Hospice.
In lieu of flowers a donation may be made to the Prince George Hospice Society.

"The world changes year to year, lives change day to day but the love and memory of you shall never pass away"

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Prince George Citizen on Aug. 20, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved