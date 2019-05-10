In Loving Memory Roy Whitfield Dec 5, 1924 to May 10, 2018 Husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather. A year has passed since you left us here on earth for a better place with your Heavenly Father. With 65 years of marriage and a full life of 93 years with family and friends, we have been so blessed. We are comforted with our memories of you. Your love for us continues to shine. We miss you so much. Thank you for being you. Love from all.
Published in The Prince George Citizen from May 10 to May 11, 2019