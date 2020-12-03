Ruby Becker



April 22, 1930- November 20, 2020



It is with heavy hearts the family of Ruby Becker announces her passing, at Gateway Complex care, Prince George, BC.



Left to mourn her loss- husband Otto Becker of 45 years, daughters Kathy Last , Linda Pratt (Marvin), stepdaughter Lisa Mckenzie (Ivan) stepson Larry Becker (Doreen) 8 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren, sister Cheryl Waller, and daughter in law Sharon Couiyk and many nieces and nephews.



Ruby was predeceased by her parents Roy and Jenny Waller, husband Mike Couiyk, sister Mary Couiyk, brother Roy Waller, 2 sons Lawrence and Leonard Couiyk, and son-in-law John Last.

Ruby loved to spend time gardening, crocheting, cooking, baking, birdwatching, camping, reading, and caring for her family.



She will always be remembered for her kind warm heart. She was known to many as Nanny.



She will be deeply missed.



A special thank you to Dr. King for her compassionate care, and to all staff at Gateway Complex care and Gateway assisted living.

No service at this time due to covid.

