Ruth Ann Nylander Aug 3, 1955- July 29, 2020 "Ruthie" It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Ruth Ann Nylander on July 29, 2020 at 64 years of age. Ruthie was born in St Thomas, Ontario on Aug 3, 1955. At the age of 6 she was diagnosed with Type 1 Diabetes, while living in Calgary Alberta. Her family moved to Northern BC where she spent her childhood and teen years. Later she moved to Mackenzie, BC where she had her two children and remained there until her health issues brought her to Prince George, BC. Ruth was a Volunteer to many organizations throughout her life and it made her feel good to give back to her community. She will never know the countless lives she touched over her years of service. You will truly be missed by many. Ruthie leaves behind to grieve, her son: Jodie Nylander, grandchildren: Levi, Jasmine and Kayleb, daughter: Michelle Nylander, grandchildren: Raechel (Theodore), Keith (Lena), and Liam, great grandchildren: Zane, Odin, Ares and Lucas, sisters: Mardell Warwaruk ( Andy), Janice Sissau, Darlene Sissau (Chad), brother: Quentin Collins, many nieces, nephews, and countless friends. Predeceased by: Mother: Madeline Collins Father: John Alberta "Jack" Cowell Step-Mother: Pat Cowell Brother: John Alberta Cowell Sister: Vicky A Memorial will be planned for late September 2020







