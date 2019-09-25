Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ruth Choquette. View Sign Obituary

Ruth Ann Choquette (nee Burden) Jul 26, 1925 - Sept 14, 2019 We are saddened to announce that Ruth passed away after 94 well lived years. She was born in Prince George to city pioneers, Ernie and Lucille Burden. At age 19 she left Prince George to enlist in the Canadian Women's Army Corps along with 3 other local girls. After leaving the Army, she moved to Montreal where her two sons, Kim and Shayne, were born. She returned to Prince George in 1953 and used her talent for knitting and sewing, her great sense of style and independent spirit to open her own shop, The Baby Lane. In 1958 she married Peter Choquette. Together they were very involved in the community and loved to entertain in their gold rush saloon styled basement complete with wall mural of Barkerville. They left Prince George in 1969 to move to Salmon Arm and later to Penticton, Victoria, Ferndale and Custer, Washington. They made many friends along the way, enjoyed a rewarding social life, and loved the winters they spent in Mexico or Arizona experiencing memorable adventures. In 1992 they made their final move to White Rock. Peter's health was failing and he passed away in 1999. Ruth enjoyed several cruise vacations and many pleasurable shopping excursions with friends and family after Peter's passing. She was fortunate to have Shayne living nearby and thanks to his devoted care, was able to enjoy living in her own home until 3 days before she passed away. Ruth was predeceased by her adoring husband, Peter, parents, Ernie and Lucille Burden, 3 brothers, Bob, who died in France in 1944, Ron(Nora) and Bill(Loreta), and her beloved furry companions, Pierre, Rocket and Corky. She will be lovingly remembered by her sons, Kim(Annalise) and Shayne, grandchildren, Michelle(Lee) Cooke, Jennifer Choquette and Sean Choquette and great grandchildren Hunter, Gage and Patsy. Ruth also leaves nieces and nephews and their families. We each have our own special memories of Ruth that we will cherish and she will live forever in our hearts. No service by request.





