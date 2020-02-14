Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ruth Sullivan. View Sign Obituary

Ruth Anne Evans Sullivan

(nee Andrew)



December 24, 1938 -

February 7th, 2020





It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Ruth Sullivan on February 7th, 2020 surrounded by the love of her family. She was an amazing Mom, Gramma, Great Gramma, Sister, Aunt and Friend and will be forever missed by everyone she touched. She is survived by her daughter Cheryl Young (Craig), son Terry Dunn (Kelly), Daughter in law Darlene Dunn. Grandchildren; Tarah Paulsen (Marc), Kyle Young, Lisa Dunn (Chris),Sarah Dunn (Justin). Great Grandchildren; Eli, Owen, Chloe and Torunn. Sister Irene Rust (Otto). Step son Bill (Christine) Sullivan and their children Haakon, Erik and Sonja Sullivan, as well as numerous other family and friends. Ruth was predeceased by her beloved husband Leo, her dear brothers Ernie and Doug Andrew, and her precious grandson Ryan Dunn.



A Celebration of life will be held on February 22nd, 2020 at 2pm at the Hart Community Centre. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in honour of Ruth to the Prince George Hospice Society, Auxiliary to UHNBC or charity of your choice.



Online condolences may be sent to Ruth's family through her obituary at

www.bowersfuneralservice.com Ruth Anne Evans Sullivan(nee Andrew)December 24, 1938 -February 7th, 2020It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Ruth Sullivan on February 7th, 2020 surrounded by the love of her family. She was an amazing Mom, Gramma, Great Gramma, Sister, Aunt and Friend and will be forever missed by everyone she touched. She is survived by her daughter Cheryl Young (Craig), son Terry Dunn (Kelly), Daughter in law Darlene Dunn. Grandchildren; Tarah Paulsen (Marc), Kyle Young, Lisa Dunn (Chris),Sarah Dunn (Justin). Great Grandchildren; Eli, Owen, Chloe and Torunn. Sister Irene Rust (Otto). Step son Bill (Christine) Sullivan and their children Haakon, Erik and Sonja Sullivan, as well as numerous other family and friends. Ruth was predeceased by her beloved husband Leo, her dear brothers Ernie and Doug Andrew, and her precious grandson Ryan Dunn.A Celebration of life will be held on February 22nd, 2020 at 2pm at the Hart Community Centre. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in honour of Ruth to the Prince George Hospice Society, Auxiliary to UHNBC or charity of your choice.Online condolences may be sent to Ruth's family through her obituary at Published in The Prince George Citizen on Feb. 20, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Prince George Citizen Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close