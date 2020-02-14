Ruth Anne Evans Sullivan
(nee Andrew)
December 24, 1938 -
February 7th, 2020
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Ruth Sullivan on February 7th, 2020 surrounded by the love of her family. She was an amazing Mom, Gramma, Great Gramma, Sister, Aunt and Friend and will be forever missed by everyone she touched. She is survived by her daughter Cheryl Young (Craig), son Terry Dunn (Kelly), Daughter in law Darlene Dunn. Grandchildren; Tarah Paulsen (Marc), Kyle Young, Lisa Dunn (Chris),Sarah Dunn (Justin). Great Grandchildren; Eli, Owen, Chloe and Torunn. Sister Irene Rust (Otto). Step son Bill (Christine) Sullivan and their children Haakon, Erik and Sonja Sullivan, as well as numerous other family and friends. Ruth was predeceased by her beloved husband Leo, her dear brothers Ernie and Doug Andrew, and her precious grandson Ryan Dunn.
A Celebration of life will be held on February 22nd, 2020 at 2pm at the Hart Community Centre. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in honour of Ruth to the Prince George Hospice Society, Auxiliary to UHNBC or charity of your choice.
