Ruth Suvee

June 19 1949 - January 12 2020



It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved mother, kookum, sister and aunty. Ruth touched many lives in her professional and personal life. She was a role model, teacher, counselor, and friend to many. Ruth loved her family and friends dearly. Ruth lived life to the fullest. She was adventurous and fearless until she was diagnosed with brain cancer in August of 2019. Ruth was always the life of the party and continued to make her family and friends laugh right to the end of her life. Ruth went peacefully to the other side to dance with her family in the spirit world.

Ruth is predeceased by her grandmother Sweetheart, parents Dick and Sophia, and her brothers Ralph and Harvey. She is survived by her son Les and granddaughter Amber, siblings Mary, Larry, Linda(Jerry) Jo, Ron (Heather),Lorraine and Slim and her nieces and nephews, Ramona, Dave, Clayton , Renee, Ron jr ( Amber), Jerry jr, Bobbi (Adrian),Aron, Jessica (Jason),Tracy, Jamie, Ralph (Tanya), and Danielle. Ruth was also a kookum to all her great nieces and nephews.

Thank you to the doctors and nurses at UHNBC Prince George. Special thanks to the staff at the Prince George Rotary Hospice House for the amazing care you provided in her last days. The family would like to thank Ruth's life long friends Loretta, Janice, and Olive for the support and care you provided to Ruth and the family during her illness.

There will be a Celebration of Life and Potluck luncheon on Saturday February 8th at 1:00 Blackburn Community Hall in Prince George , BC, 2451 S Blackburn rd.

