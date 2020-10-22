Ryan James MacPhee September 18th, 1998 - October 4th, 2020 It is with deepest sorrow that we announce the passing of Ryan James MacPhee, age 22, due to a tragic car accident on October 4th, 2020. He will be greatly missed and remembered by his loving parents, James and Monica, his sister Melissa (Jeff), his maternal grandfather Allen and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. He now reunites with his late paternal grandparents, Bob and Betty, his maternal grandmother Diane and his paternal uncle Ed. Whether by a river or on top of a mountain, Ryan had a passion for exploring the incredible things our planet has to offer. He could often be found wandering through the forest around our home as a young child and his adoration for nature continued to grow as he did. Along with his quiet and inquisitive personality, Ryan always found ways to help others. He sponsored two children from Save the Children and didn't tell anyone this unless you directly asked him because he felt kindness in the world was better done than said. In lieu of flowers we ask that donations be made to Save the Children, the Prince George SPCA, or the Northern Lights Wildlife Society. A celebration of life will be held at a future date when it is safe to do so with family and friends. Ryan was a huge light in our lives and there will always be a void in our hearts missing the special bond we each had and the memories we will forever hold. He was wise beyond his years and taught us more than he could ever know. "Those we love don't go away; they walk beside us every day."







