Well Mr. Ryan Waldner, February 9th would be your 23rd Birthday. Your friends and family still find it very hard to talk about that day you left this planet September 2016 at the very young age of 20. We are reminded of you daily as we watch other young adults your age move from milestones of new schools, new jobs, new loves. We wonder what paths you would have travelled down and what adventures would have brought smiles upon your face. Sometimes we look at your photos, other times we have to put them away because the pain is still too great. Sometimes we are mad at you for leaving us, sometimes we come to grips with why you decided you wanted to leave, sometimes we just try and go day-to-day without thinking of you because it hurts. Sometimes we even go as far as tricking our brains to pretend you are still here but are out BMX biking and are just too busy playing to visit or call us. We know Birthdays are supposed to be Happy events. But for us - your birthday now makes us sad. We write this note today incase other young people stop for a moment to look at your photo and read about you. We want to remind them that if they are feeling suicidal to please reach out to someone before it is too late. Happy Birthday Ryan. We love you and miss you and know you are looking down from Heaven saying to us, 'I'm checking up on you. I want to see you smile. Please continue to stay strong. We will meet again. Love you.'





