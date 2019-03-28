SALLY ADOLPH was reunited with her son Gordon Adolph Sr. on March 25th 2019 at the age of 73 years. Sally is survived by her daughter; Nicole (Gord) Jobson and son Gordon Adolph Jr. She will be remembered by her 13 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren, 5 brothers and 3 sisters. Sally was predeceased by her parents Sam & Euphrasia George and 4 brothers. Funeral services will be held on Saturday March 30 2019 at 2:00pm at Assman's Funeral Chapel with Eleanor Nooski officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Family Resource Centre.
Published in The Prince George Citizen from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2019