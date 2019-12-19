Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Samuel Jones. View Sign Obituary

Jones, Samuel George May 26, 1923 – Dec 4, 2019 Sam Jones long-time resident of Prince George, BC passed away peacefully in the early hours of December 4th, 2019 at the age of 96. Sam was married twice and was predeceased by both wives Jean (nee Black) in 1993 and Jean (nee Hickenbotham) in 2017. Sam is survived by his children Sid (Hazel), Susan (Stuart), Alana (Art) and stepchildren Lauren (Greg) and Greg (Sherry) and extended family of grandchildren and great grandchildren and many many friends he met along the way. Sam was born in London, England May 26, 1923 the youngest of three children. He attended school there and went on to apprentice at the Gestetner plant where duplicating machines were manufactured. With the outbreak of





Sam Jones long-time resident of Prince George, BC passed away peacefully in the early hours of December 4th, 2019 at the age of 96. Sam was married twice and was predeceased by both wives Jean (nee Black) in 1993 and Jean (nee Hickenbotham) in 2017. Sam is survived by his children Sid (Hazel), Susan (Stuart), Alana (Art) and stepchildren Lauren (Greg) and Greg (Sherry) and extended family of grandchildren and great grandchildren and many many friends he met along the way. Sam was born in London, England May 26, 1923 the youngest of three children. He attended school there and went on to apprentice at the Gestetner plant where duplicating machines were manufactured. With the outbreak of WWII Sam at the age of 17 joined the Royal Navy in 1939 where he served as a gunnery rating on a number of vessels his favourite being the Tribal class destroyer HMS Zulu. He served mainly in the Mediterranean and Indian Oceans. In early 1944 Sam was among a large number of Royal Navy personnel shipped to North America landing in New Jersey then travelling by train to Seattle to man the newly built Escort Carriers lend leased from the Americans to the Royal Navy. These they steamed up to Vancouver to be modified at Burrard dry dock to Admiralty requirements. His first memories of arriving in Canada was sailing under the Lions Gate Bridge with Stanley Park on the starboard and the North Shore mountains on the port. While on leave he met Jean Black and they decided to marry and have a family. Sam did not want to return to the UK and leave his new wife, so he left the navy and enlisted in the Canadian Army Engineers he was demobilized at the wars end; later he became a Canadian Citizen. He and his wife built a home in Surrey with the assistance of the VLA and worked for a number of years for the BC corrections service as a guard. He and his wife loved their children and never missed taking them on a summer vacation camping holiday. He was transferred to the Prince George jail and while working there fell in love with the area with its hunting, fishing and wilderness opportunities. Sam returned to his apprenticeship background and became a millwright gaining employment at the PG pulp mill when it opened. Sam worked at both PG and Intercontinental mills until his retirement in 1988 eventually becoming a maintenance supervisor. Sam loved his Navy experience, so he volunteered his time to join in the leadership of the Navy Cadet Core RCSCC Grizzly first as it's gunnery and ultimately commanding officer he is still fondly remembered by many of the cadets he had influence on. He was also a lifetime member of Royal Canadian Legion and never missed a Remembrance Day parade until just this year. After his first wife's death he met Jean Boyd and took her to the UK to be married. Together they purchased a Motorhome and spent many winters travelling to Lake Havasu City, Arizona where they had numerous friends. They joined the B.C. Bus Nuts a motor coach association and attended many rallies. They also became members of the local chapter of the Navy Association and regularly participated in the Battle of Atlantic ceremonies as well as other activities. Sam loved a pint with some Fish and Chips, he was always the life of the party and his wit and humour will be sadly missed. Special thanks are given to the excellent staff of the Hospital as well as all his home care givers and any other support staff who provided care and understanding for Sam and his family. A celebration of life will be held at 11:00 AM on March 14th, 2020 at the Royal Canadian Legion 1116 Sixth Avenue, Prince George BC. Published in The Prince George Citizen from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to Today's Obituaries for The Prince George Citizen Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close