SANDRA JEAN WESTRE CHOW December 20, 1942- February 27, 2019 Sandra passed away peacefully at home in the presence of her family. She was diagnosed with ovarian cancer just over one year ago. During that time she lived her life as usual, putting energy into everything she did. However, disease got the better of her the past several months. Sandra was born in Havre, Montana and grew up in Columbia Falls, Montana in her beloved Flathead Valley and Glacier National Park. She trained as a Registered Nurse at Deaconess Hospital followed by a BSc Ed degree from Whitworth College, both in Spokane, Washington. Here she met and married Bill Chow who was doing his medical internship at Deaconess. They lived in Port Hardy, BC for two years where Bill began his medical practice and they had their first child. They relocated to Prince George and had two more children, completing their family. Sandra nursed at Prince George Regional Hospital, eventually becoming a Diabetes Nurse Educator for 18 years. Sandra helped make the Diabetes Clinic a formidable unit and retired in 1998 for health reasons. She loved her work, her patients, their families and they loved her back for her help and her caring. Her life has been filled with music, especially voice. Sandra sang solo with her high school Big Band orchestra, the Columbians. She also started the Port Hardy Tsusquana Singers and was a founding member of Cantata Singers-- both groups now into their 50th year! She formed choirs at St. Andrews United and St. Giles Presbyterian Churches. Only months before she passed, Sandra co-produced a CD of quiet worship music utilizing the musical talent within St. Giles; a remarkable accomplishment. Artistically, Sandra excelled in watercolour paintings and as a member of Artists' Workshop dabbled in other mediums. This past year, devising her own technique, she produced a dirt painting of the Red Rocks of Sedona, Arizona, earning her a showing with Artists' Workshop in the Galleria of Two Rivers Gallery. Her many interests have included gardening, photography, travelling, dog training, and cooking authentic Chinese meals. Sandra grew up with a strong Christian faith and has been a strong presence at St. Giles Presbyterian, always looking more towards the needs and welfare of others than to herself! Sandra is survived by her husband Bill of 51 years, daughter Michelle (Kevin) Niebergall, sons Kevin (Michelle Harrison), Jason (Kim), brother Willard (Sheela) Westre, grandchildren Dayton, Olivia and Ella. She is pre-deceased by her parents George and Mildred Westre. A private family interment took place March 5, 2019. Celebration of Life at St. Giles Presbyterian Church on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 2 pm. In lieu of flowers, donate in Sandra's memory to Canadian Cancer Society, Canadian Diabetes Association, or Sierra Club. The family wish to thank Drs. Turski, Winwood, Tinker, Linda Wilson, Taya O'Neill; the very empathetic Chemotherapy Unit, and the Home Care/Palliative Care Team of Ericka, Karen, Adrienne and Jennifer for their kind and dedicated care and support.





