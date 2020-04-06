Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sandra Einfeldt. View Sign Obituary

Sandra Madeline Einfeldt



June 30, 1949 – March 29, 2020





Surrounded by her loving family, Sandra Einfeldt passed away on March 29, 2020.



Sandra was born in Wellington, New Zealand in 1949 and turned 4 on the SS Lakemba coming to Canada. She attended school in Rossland and Trail before moving to Vancouver to attend UBC. She learned to ski and race on Red Mountain at an early age, and had fond memories of family outings for fishing, berry picking, and camping throughout the Kootenays.



In 1972-73 she travelled around the world, exploring New Zealand and 25 other countries with her fiancé Flemming Einfeldt, whom she married in 1973. They settled in Prince George, where she became a realtor and appraiser. She was active in the Canadian Ski Patrol and pursued interests that brought her closer to nature, including gardening, hiking, painting, photography, and her favorite activities of kayaking and cross country skiing.



She is survived by her husband Flemming; sons Tony (Susan) and Greg; sisters Jennifer (Rob) and Andrea (Frank); nephew Duncan (Emma); and sisters-in-law Margot, Kirsten, and Susanne and their children and grandchildren.



A Celebration of Sandra's life will be held at a later date.



Memorial donations may be made to the BC Cancer Foundation and the Caledonia Nordic Ski Club.



